Prime Delivery Is Going to No Longer Be Two Days. Enter the Era of One-Day Prime Shipping.

Amazon announced recently that they’re soon launching Prime One-Day standard shipping for all Prime Members. What does that mean exactly? If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can order something and it’ll show up on your doorstep the very next day. 48-hour shipping, who? It’s as good a time as any to become a Prime Member if you aren’t already.

Here’s the thing with Prime: it’s not just quick shipping. With Prime, you get access to Prime Video (if you’re not watching Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you’re missing out), Prime Now (which is a blessing but also a curse because who needs ice cream that fast?), Prime Music, Twitch Prime, access to Whole Foods delivery, Prime Pantry, Prime Wardrobe, and so much more.

Sign up for a new Prime Membership and enjoy a bunch of free services on top of that speedy next-day delivery. The rollout will happen throughout 2019 and will affect all Prime memberships. Prime is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

