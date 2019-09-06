CHEAT SHEET
Protesters Swarm Amazon Office Near Boston to Decry ICE Ties
Several demonstrators protesting Amazon’s contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were reportedly detained at the online retail giant’s Cambridge, Massachusetts office on Thursday evening after allegedly refusing to leave the lobby. The detentions, which NBC Boston said included about nine protesters, came after hundreds of activists marched to the Amazon office from downtown Boston, chanting slogans like, “Never again means abolish ICE.” Police have yet to confirm if charges were filed against those detained. Video from Amazon’s office showed a crowd of protesters blocking the elevators, prompting police officers to escort employees through. The demonstrators left a banner outside the building that read, “Never Again means # No Tech for ICE,” according to The Boston Globe. Some Amazon employees have previously expressed concerns about the data-mining company Palantir—which is used by ICE —operating on Amazon Web Services. The organizers of the demonstration, Never Again Action, a group of Jewish activists, have staged several protests against immigration detention since they formed about two months ago—including one in August in which a Rhode Island prison staffer drove his truck into the group as they protested against the prison’s cooperation with ICE.