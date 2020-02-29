CHEAT SHEET
    Amazon has reportedly removed more than 1 million products from its digital store that are fraudulently branded as coronavirus cures or safeguards, the Mercury News reports. The online giant in recent weeks has cracked down on thousands of users charging unreasonably high prices for protective gear as the virus spreads—the company referred to the problem as “price gouging.” “Amazon has always required sellers to provide accurate information on product detail pages and we remove those that violate our policies,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. As of Friday, the virus has infected more than 80,000 people globally and has killed almost 3,000 people.

    ;