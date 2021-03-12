Amazon Pulls All Books That Treat LGBTQ+ Identities as Mental Illnesses
NEW CHAPTER
Amazon has decided that it’s not going to lend a helping hand to Republican senators who are desperate to turn the lives of transgender people into a toxic culture war. The e-commerce behemoth has reportedly informed a cabal of GOP senators that it will no longer sell any books that treat transgender or other sexual identities as mental illnesses. Last month, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, and Josh Hawley of Missouri, wrote to Jeff Bezos demanding an explanation of why When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment was no longer for sale on Amazon. In a response seen by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon exec Brian Huseman wrote: “We have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.” The senators haven’t commented on the response, but whined in their initial letter that book’s removal was a message “to conservative Americans that their views are not welcome on its platforms.”