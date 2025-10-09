Amazon MGM Studios released the first visual from its upcoming documentary about the first lady.

The studio also announced that Melania will land on Jan. 30, 2026, when it will premiere exclusively in theaters before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first photo from the film, which will also be accompanied by a docuseries, shows Melania Trump gazing out the window of a car onto a tarmac.

Amazon MGM Studios

Melania Trump reportedly pitched the project, which Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid a staggering $40 million to acquire, to the tech billionaire and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez over dinner at Trump’s estate. The first lady will receive 70 percent of the payout, per The Wall Street Journal. The documentary will offer an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the first lady, Amazon said in a statement.

The first lady told Fox News in February that the doc will show her “day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have.” She added, “It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

Production began in December under the helm of Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, who was been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. (Ratner has denied the allegations.) The director was attached to the film before it was acquired, Puck reported, though it’s unknown how he became involved.

Jeff Bezos was among the billionaires who had a front row seat for Donald Trump's January inauguration. Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images