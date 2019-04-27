TODAY ON AMAZON
This Hi-Fi Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Playtime Is 30% Off Today Only
Today only, the Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker is $70 (30% off) on Amazon. Inside of this minimalist yet colorfully expressive speaker are two back-to-back drivers that together deliver 25 Watts-worth of sound to cover entire spaces. The ambient LED light at the bottom of the Flare+ includes multiple themes and light patterns and can be customized through an accompanying app. As with most of Soundcore’s audio products, you’re getting a waterproof design rated at IPX7, meaning the unit can be temporarily submerged and stay protected. And if you want to take this speaker to the next level, you can grab two of them and seamlessly connect them to either place side-by-side and get double the output or set them as right and left speakers and position them however you like for a great surround sound experience. However you plan to use this minimalist and compact Bluetooth speaker, grabbing it for $70 today and enjoying springs and summers with a high-quality and sleek speaker is a great investment.
