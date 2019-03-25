Save 30% On This Top-Rated Air Fryer To Forever Elevate Your Dinner Sides Game

The air fryer is the best thing to happen to my weeknight dinners — and it could be the best thing to happen to your weeknight dinners, too, with today’s Amazon sale on the top-rated Dash’s Deluxe Air Fryer.

The six-quart air fryer is selling for $70 or 30% off, and with a 4.9-average rating, it’s hard to dismiss. What do you cook in it? The nonstick fry basket means you can do pretty much anything you want and most people I know who’ve told me about their air frying adventures described fries because of course, they did. But when I got mine from Dash, I immediately thought about the nightly ritual of sauteing or boiling veggies as a side for dinner and so dumped a heaping mound of lightly seasoned onions and Brussels sprouts into the fryer. It was amazing: In 20 minutes of zero labor, we got healthy, fried veggies. There’s no oil immersion involved, just lots of hot air circulating through the chamber via a strong fan in its ceiling. This is a brilliant device and Dash’s quality made it a pleasure to use — and it’s an aesthetically sound choice for a kitchen slowly gaining more and more tech. You can get in aqua, black (my favorite), red, and white.

If you’ve been curious to try out the new phenomenon that is the air fryer, here’s an affordable way in.

