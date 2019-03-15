Amazon Has a Handful of Refurbished iPad Pros on Sale Today

Amazon has a great selection of quality refurbished products, including today’s Deal of the Day. Today only, you can save $119 on a 2017 iPad Pro.

All five models included in the deal are all certified-refurbished and come straight from Apple, complete with a 1-year Apple Warranty. $559.99 will get you a 12.9” 64GB model in either Space Gray or Silver (an 18% discount) or a 10.5” 64GB model in Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold for $429.99 (a 22% discount).

These magical tablets last longer and use less power than previous models with their LED-backlight Retina displays. Get up to 10 hours of use on one charge, more than enough time to binge watch any show you have to catch up on or go back to back to back on movies you’ve been meaning to see. Now’s your chance to get a 2017 iPad Pro for up to 22% off.

