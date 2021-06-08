Spend $10 on a Small Biz, Save $10 on Prime Day

CHEAT SHEET
    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Getty

    Prime Day is almost here, and to help celebrate, Amazon is launching a pretty cool initiative. If you spend $10 on a small business, from now through June 20th, you’ll receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. There are tons of options to choose from, so spending that $10 shouldn’t be too difficult.

