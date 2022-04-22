Save 20% On Amazon’s New Alexa-Enabled Smart Thermostat

Indoor temperature regulation might be the single thin line that separates us from the rest of the animals. Being able to step into a room after sweating out in the sun and being able to immediately cool off is a luxury that no pharaoh or great emperor from the past will ever know but one we experience constantly. In order to control one in your own home, you need a quality thermostat—especially before summer arrives in a couple of months.

Amazon, in collaboration with Honeywell, has created its own smart thermostat designed to save you money and work with your Alexa. Through the Alexa app, you can track energy usage and optimize your indoor temperature to save money over time. Today on Amazon, you can buy the smart thermostat for 20 percent off its original price to cost just $48. Especially with summer just around the corner, being able to save money on air conditioning through a smart thermostat that can automatically adjust the temperature with this in mind could make a big difference over time.

Amazon Smart Thermostat Down from $60 Buy it today for 20 percent off for a limited time. Buy at Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

