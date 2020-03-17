Amazon Stops Accepting Non-Essential Products From Sellers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Read it at Reuters
Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of products such as “household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products” to its U.S. and UK warehouses amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” Amazon said in an email statement to sellers. The company said the decision is to enable it to “more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers.” Amazon, which announced on Monday that it hired an additional 100,000 employees, has experienced an upsurge of orders as states and municipalities have urged residents to stay home.