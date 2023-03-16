CHEAT SHEET
    Amazon Sued Over Failing to Alert NYC Store Customers of Biometric Tracking

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    An Amazon Go logo on a convenience store with people blurred in the back

    David 'Dee' Delgago/Reuters

    Amazon has been sued over claims they failed to alert Amazon Go store customers in New York City that they were being monitored by facial recognition technology. NYC requires businesses to post signs informing customers their biometric information (such as fingerprints or facial scans) are being tracked, and is the only major U.S. city with that rule. The class-action lawsuit alleges Amazon Go stores only recently put up signs alerting customers, despite the law going into effect in 2021. Amazon Go stores use a “just walk out” technology that utilizes overhead cameras, weight sensors and other biometric measures that allow customers to buy items without ever waiting in line.

