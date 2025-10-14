Amazon Sued Over ‘Fake Sales’ on Prime Day

Two people are suing Amazon over accusations it misled customers with “fake sales” on its Prime Day deals. The lawsuit, launched in Washington state court, claims the Prime Day discounts were not the bargains they appeared. In an ad for earbuds, images showed a ‘List Price’ of $179.95, but ”that price has not been Amazon’s List Price for the pictured headphones for 90 days or more prior to the supposed Prime Day Deal,” the suit reads. “Instead, the ‘List Price’ on Amazon has always been much lower than $179.95, ranging from $130 to $160.” According to the suit, Amazon also listed a kids’ tablet for 40 percent off from $119.99, making it $72.28, even though it was previously sold for between $50 and $85. The suit says Amazon used an inflated list price to calculate the deal, pointing to the earbuds as an example. The suit follows Amazon’s $2.5 billion settlement over claims it tricked customers into signing up for Prime memberships and made it difficult to quit.