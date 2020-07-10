CHEAT SHEET
Amazon Tells Employees to Delete TikTok Due to Security Concerns
Amazon has asked its 500,000 employees to delete TikTok from their phones due to “security risks” associated with the Chinese-owned social media platform, according to an internal email obtained by The New York Times. If employees didn’t remove the video-sharing app by Friday, they would no longer have mobile access to their Amazon email, the note said. TikTok is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, raising questions over whether it’s secure. In a statement, TikTok said user security was “of the utmost importance” and that it was committed to user privacy. “While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue,” the statement said.