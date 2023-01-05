CHEAT SHEET
Amazon to Cut 18,000 Jobs in Biggest Ever Layoffs
Amazon has announced that it is set to cut 18,000 jobs from its workforce—the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. In an update on “role eliminations,” CEO Andy Jassy cited an “uncertain economy” for the upcoming job losses, adding that the company had “hired rapidly over several years.” Jassy said Amazon’s senior leadership team is “deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted.” Amazon is just the latest tech giant to announce mass layoffs, following the likes of business software company Salesforce, which said it would cut its own workforce by 10 percent on Wednesday.