Amazon TV Show Trolls Trump Over Epstein Files
Amazon’s satirical superhero series The Boys mocked how the Trump administration decided to handle releasing the Epstein files. The series, no stranger to poking fun at today’s political climate, shared a post Friday evening from their “Vought International” account on X—an account meant to represent the fictional superhero corporation from the show. “It’s a shame we need to post this, but the “Herogasm Files” leaked today are doctored and illegitimate,“ the post read. Homelander, the show’s antagonist, has served as a vehicle to lampoon President Donald Trump throughout the series’ four seasons—as showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed to Rolling Stone in 2022. “He’s always been a Trump analogue for me,” Kripke said. Trump and his administration have vehemently denied that the president was involved in any wrongdoing connected to the convicted sex trafficking kingpin Jeffrey Epstein. Friday’s release included significant redactions and did not include all the files as specified by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.