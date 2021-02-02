Amazon Unveils Glass ‘Poop Emoji’ Tower in D.C. Area

CHEAT SHEET
A 22-story double-helix-like glass tower will be built at Amazon’s HQ2 complex in the Washington, D.C. area. Yet while the architects behind the design say they were inspired by the form that is used in DNA and galaxies, it seems to remind most people of something else—the poop emoji. It is designed by the architectural firm NBBJ, which also designed the Amazon Spheres in Seattle. The building would eventually rely solely on solar power, the company said. Construction on the entire complex, which is expected to house 25,000 employees, is due to begin in 2022.