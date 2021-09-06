Watch Hundreds of Movies and TV Shows for Free With Amazon Video

Being stuck inside for a year has really got me focusing on what I’m watching. Whether that’s discovering new TV shows, comfort-watching my favorite movies, or finally seeing that blockbuster I didn’t get to see in theatres, I’m always looking for something to put on. One of the places I used to neglect but is now a main source of TV consumption is Prime Video. Right now, you can try out Prime Video for free.

It’s just in time for the new Cinderella with Camila Cabello (coming out tomorrow!), but you can also find classics and indie flicks for your choosing. All the Harry Potter movies are on there — a perfect rainy September day movie — as well as thrillers like Nobody with Bob Odenkirk.

