CHEAT SHEET
DISTURBING
Major Booksellers Marketing Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ With Pro-Nazi Description and Price Tag
Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble are among a few online booksellers selling Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto Mein Kampf for $14.88—a number with symbolic meaning for white supremacists—and with a very questionable description. “This book has set a path toward a much higher understanding of the self and of our magnificent destiny as living beings part of this Race on our planet,” the description said. “It describes what we must do if we want to survive as a people and as a Race.” Along with the description, 1488 is commonly used in Nazi circles to express white supremacy. The number 14 is a reference to the “14 words” slogan: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The number 88 stands for “Heil Hitler” (H is the eighth letter in the alphabet). A Walmart spokesperson told HuffPost that “this item has no place on our web site and it has been removed.” Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million could not be reached for comment, but Amazon has deleted the item’s description.