Amazon Worker Dies While on the Clock at Bessemer Warehouse
TRAGIC
A worker at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, was found unconscious in a company bathroom Thursday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Bloomberg reports. According to a source familiar with the matter, the worker collapsed in the bathroom of the facility—the same place where a historic unionization effort took place earlier this year. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” reads a statement from the company. Last month, Amazon won in a vote on unionization at the facility, but the union has disputed the results. A hearing concerning the matter began Friday and will continue through next week, according to Bloomberg.