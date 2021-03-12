Amazon Yanks Books That Frame LGBTQ Identity as Mental Illness
When a book by a conservative scholar about gender identity vanished from Amazon’s listings, three Republican senators wrote to Jeff Bezos to ask why. The Wall Street Journal reports that the response made it clear it wasn’t an isolated situation. “As to your specific question about When Harry Became Sally, we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness,” the online retail behemoth wrote. Amazon said that while it provides “access to a variety of viewpoints,” it also reserves the right “not to sell certain content.” The author and publisher of When Harry Became Sally told the Journal that they believe Amazon is trying to stifle debate “about how best to treat patients who experience gender dysphoria” and “using its massive power to distort the marketplace of ideas.”