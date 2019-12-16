Amazon’s Best-Selling Devices Are Back Down to Black Friday-Like Prices
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but it looks like Amazon didn’t get the memo. A handful of best-selling Amazon devices, including best-selling tablets, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Show are all on sale at Black Friday-like prices. The Echo Dot is down to $25 and that price (and its size) make it a perfect stocking stuffer. Or go one step further and get the Echo Show 5, on sale for $60. I have one in my bedroom and it’s the perfect alarm clock but you can even use it in the kitchen to display recipes or connect it to a Ring doorbell and see who’s at your front door, just by asking Alexa. And if you want a device to gift multiple people, grab the Fire 7 Tablet, now that it’s down to $40. There are many others to choose and since they’re pretty much all on Prime shipping, you’ll have plenty of time before Christmas to get it, wrap it, and gift it.
