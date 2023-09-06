Amazon’s Last-Chance Meeting With FTC in Antitrust Case Breaks Down
NOT BUDGING
Amazon appears to be in deep trouble with the Federal Trade Commission after failing to reach a resolution with the agency on antitrust issues during a final meeting last month. The case centers around Amazon’s alleged bullying practices, including raising the price of products from third-party sellers and suggesting its own products to potential buyers more often than competitors’. Amazon’s legal team held a video call with FTC officials on August 15 in a “last-rites” meeting to avoid an antitrust lawsuit planned for later this month, according to The Wall Street Journal. While the details of the discussions between the two parties remain unclear, the Journal reported that Amazon didn’t offer any concessions to change their business operations. They reportedly attempted to explain to FTC chair commissioner Lina Khan that changing company policies would increase prices for customers and hinder shipping speeds. Considering the FTC’s yearslong review of Amazon, it’s unclear if any compromise would have prevented a lawsuit.