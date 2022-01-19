Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Has a Title—and It’s All About Those Rings
ONE SHOW TO RULE THEM ALL
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings streaming prequel series has a title—and baby, it’s all about those rings! Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unfurl the devastation the Dark Lord Sauron wrought when he forged his collection of power accessories, doling them out to a few privileged men, dwarves, and elves. As showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay put it in a joint statement, “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen onscreen the story of the One Ring—but before there was one, there were many … and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.” Just as we’re excited to see the epic story of them all! But let’s be honest... Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Something tells me Sauron will not be engraving that repetitive moniker into cursed jewelry anytime soon.