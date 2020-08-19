Putting Amazon’s Most Popular Sheet Set to the Test

Over the years, I’ve made it my personal goal to have a bed so comfortable that I actually miss it even when staying at the nicest of hotels. And I’ve done it. An excellent mattress is step number one, obviously, and mattress toppers can level up your sleep experience. From there, you’ve got to find the perfect pillows. The third part of the equation—and don’t discount its importance—is sheets.

I’ve tried many over the years, ranging from the cheapie sets you can pick up from any mass retailer to the ultra-luxury versions that make your eyes bulge when you see the price tag. I’ve recently discovered a new set of sheets, though, that don’t cost a fortune but feel and look luxurious.

Meet Mellanni Bed Sheets, one of Amazon’s most popular sheet sets with over 110k reviews and a 4.5 rating. They’re made from brushed microfiber, are hypoallergenic, and come in 43 different color options and any size you could possibly need. The four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

I was admittedly a bit skeptical when I saw the $38 price tag for the king set, but I cannot deny that the sheets delivered. The first night I tucked myself into them I felt like I was enveloped in luxury. They are soft but still crisp, allow enough airflow to keep you cozy but not hot, and they’re wrinkle reluctant which helps with the overall aesthetic of the room.

They also do not shrink or change texture when you wash them, and though I haven’t had any first-hand experience with staining, the brand does claim stain resistance. Another bonus is that the fitted sheet has some extra slack, which means you don’t have to wrestle with them to cover the bed. I also like the ribbing detail at the top of the flat sheet, which gives it a more luxe feel.

It’s hard to beat the price for a full set, but if you don’t like them Mellanni offers a 100% money back refund with one email expressing your dissatisfaction. That said, I plan to buy a few more sets to have on hand for both our master and the spare, which will make it easier to swap out dirty sheets more regularly.

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Buy on Amazon $ 32

