Amazon’s New Echo Show 5 Is Smaller, Smarter, and Better For Your Everyday Life — It’s Also $90
There’s a new member of the Amazon smart home devices family — and it packs a lot of features for its small frame. The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a new, compact version of the original Echo Show, its 5.5-inch screen replacing the previously larger 10.1-inch screen and the price dropping from $230 to $90. You’re getting similar features from the previous model, which has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 4,000 reviewers. Small enough to fit on your nightstand, the ambient sunrise features of this smart home display will make for a great way to wake up in the morning (not to mention your choice of a clock face design that fits your bedroom decor). And, of course, the Echo Show 5 can do anything Alexa can do, like show you recipes and cook along with you, stream your favorite podcast, audiobook, or radio station, and make video calls to friends and family. To emphasize that privacy is completely within your control, Amazon added an actual button to turn off the microphone and a slidable shutter to cover the camera. You can get it in Sandstone or Charcoal styles. If you’ve been waiting to grab an Amazon Alexa device, this is a great option (and a great price) to get one that comes with a camera and, therefore, flexible ways to use it. Get It on Amazon >
