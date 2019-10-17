Amazon’s New Fire HD 10 Tablet Is Bigger and Better Than Before

Amazon is on a tear right now adding tons of new devices to their line up. And one of those devices that we’re giving extra attention to is the All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet at $150. This large-and-in-charge tablet is bigger and better than ever before.

The brand new tablet, which starts shipping on October 30th, is a step up from Fire’s past. It has a 1080p Full HD picture, up to 64 GB of storage, and a 10.1” display screen. It has up to 12 hours of battery life on one charge, comes with hands-free capabilities with built-in Alexa, and comes with a 2MP front and rear-facing camera. The All-New Fire 10 comes in four colors: Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and White. With an upgraded processor and 2 GB of RAM, it’s 30% faster than previous models so you won’t get any lagging while streaming movies, playing games, or whatever on-the-go vice you choose. You can choose to pick it up on its own, or as a bundle with a case and screen protector or a case and a 15W fast charger. | Get it on Amazon >

