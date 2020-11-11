Amazon’s Ring Doorbell Recalled Because They Can Catch Fire
NASTY SURPRISE
A recall notice was issued Tuesday for Amazon’s popular Ring doorbell video cameras due to a fire risk if installed incorrectly. Around 350,000 of the Internet-connected devices were sold in North America just this year, and the recall applies to its’ second generation model number 5UM5E5. The doorbell battery “can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards,” according to the recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Owners are advised to “immediately stop installing” the devices and contact Ring for instructions. Ring explained on its website that incorrect screws can cause fires or overheating if they’re screwed too far and hit the battery. “If the doorbell is installed correctly, there is no risk to consumers or potential hazard present,” the company said.