Amazon’s Sale on WiFi Routers Saves You Up to 40% — And That Monthly Charge for Leasing Your Current One

If you’re reading this at home, you very likely have a modem and router spreading your WiFi’s signal throughout your dwelling. Today’s Amazon sale cuts up to 40% off of routers, modems, and similar items to give you better access to your fast Internet signal.

Speaking of that signal, you likely lease your modem, router, or both from your Internet provider, adding approximately $10 a month to your bill

Industry leader NETGEAR’s Nighthawk WiFi router is nearly half off and almost cartoonishly highly-rated with more than 23,000 reviews. At this price, the router pays for itself in about seven months and is designed to cover an entire home in the long run — as well as manage connected devices with capabilities like parental control through a dedicated mobile app. Buy it before that price nearly doubles.

If you want to invest in an even smarter home, save $75 today on the even faster Nighthawk X4S, which can handle higher speeds and notably interact with your smart devices, like Amazon Alexa. My favorite feature of this topline Nighthawk is that it’s smart, and can determine how much bandwidth to give you based on your device and use, allocating more juice to a TV streaming a movie than to a phone scrolling through Instagram.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

And if you live in a multi-level house and want your WiFi signal to flow seamlessly through various floors, from the basement to the attic, check out the Orbi, NETGEAR’s answer to the mesh WiFi universe, by which a central hub interacts with satellite transmitters to cover more space in specific and hard to reach areas. Save $100 on this stylish WiFi routing system, which gives you a router and two wall-mountable satellites to hang anywhere without being an eyesore.

On top of that lease payment to your Internet provider, there’s also the additional hassle of returning your router when you move one day or switch providers. While buying a router is a solid investment that should pay for itself within your first year using it, getting one on sale is an even wiser investment. No matter what you use the Internet to do, do it on your own terms with your own WiFi router — on sale today.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.