Super Bowl LVI was all about mining millennial nostalgia, with pricey ads (average price: $6.5 million for a 30-second spot) featuring stars of The Sopranos, Larry David hawking crypto (?), and last but certainly not least, The Lord of the Rings.

Yes, Amazon Prime dropped a teaser-trailer for their upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power—a series set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, and that cost a reported $465 million, making it the most expensive season of television ever.

There will reportedly be no wizards or hobbits in this series, since it’s set in the Second Age as the dark lord Sauron’s evil machinations take hold over Middle-earth. But we do manage to catch a glimpse of some stunning scenery, as well as a few elven characters you might remember in Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

The series is set to premiere on Sept. 2, 2022, and you can check out the trailer here: