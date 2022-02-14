CHEAT SHEET
Canada Bridge Reopens After Nearly Weeklong Trucker Blockade
The Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Canada, and Detroit, Michigan, has been reopened after a tense standoff between police and protesters. The bridge is a major thoroughfare for commerce between the U.S. and Canada, with around 10,000 commercial vehicles crossing it a day, transporting around $325 million worth of goods in both directions. The bridge became a focal point in “Freedom Convoy” protests that started in Ottawa, Canada, over vaccine mandates. Police say they arrested around 15 hangers on Sunday night and towed away seven or eight vehicles before opening the bridge late Sunday.