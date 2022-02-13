Bridge Still Closed After Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Trucks Removed

Canadian police succeeded this weekend in clearing “Freedom Convoy” trucks from the Ambassador Bridge, but the key crossing remained closed to traffic on Sunday as cops were locked in a standoff with a few dozen protesters on foot.

It’s clear that authorities are trying to avoid any kind of violent clash as they slowly push the anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown demonstrators further from the bridge that accounts for one-fourth of all trade between Canada and the U.S.

“The priority is still on protecting human life and that includes the demonstrator, despite anyone's feeling that it might be gratifying to escalate the actions unnecessarily,” a top police official told the CBC.

CBC reporter Katerina Georgieva reported that when she returned to the bridge Sunday morning she found a much smaller crowd than the one that was blockading the bridge Saturday night.

Only about 30 demonstrators had remained overnight in freezing temperatures, and police had set up cement barriers to prevent vehicles from getting back on the bridge.

The bridge has been shut for a week, snarling supply lines and causing economic hardship for businesses on both sides of the border. A court on Friday ordered the convoy to clear the bridge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has insisted he will end the impasse but has not called in the military—yet.

“The Prime Minister stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and that all options are on the table,” Trudeau’s office said late Saturday.

Meanwhile, the convoy movement was gaining steam in other countries, with trucks from Michigan to France taking to the roads in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.