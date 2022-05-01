Amber Heard Sacks PR Team Days Before She’s Set to Take the Stand: Report
CLEANUP JOB
Understandably sick of an avalanche of “bad headlines,” Amber Heard has reportedly ditched the veteran public relations firm managing her image amid her stormy defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The move, which comes less than a week before she’s set to testify in her own defense, was reported Sunday by the New York Post. The actor allegedly fired crisis firm Precision Strategies on Thursday, with a source telling the outlet that she was “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.” As another insider put it to the Post: “She doesn’t like bad headlines.” Sources confirmed to the newspaper that Heard, 36, has replaced Precision with corporate communications group Shane Communications. The high-profile $50 million trial, which is being live-streamed, has generated intense public interest, with reporters and social media users alike picking over the details of the suit with a fine-toothed comb. While Depp—who has already taken the stand—has received feverish backing from his fanbase, support for Heard has been more muted. She could testify in the Virginia courtroom as soon as Tuesday, according to the Post. Neither Precision Strategies nor Shane Communications responded to the outlet’s requests for comment.