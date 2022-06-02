CHEAT SHEET
Amber Heard Plans to Appeal After Losing Defamation Battle With Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is said to be planning an appeal after losing a multimillion-dollar libel battle against her former husband, Johnny Depp. A jury in Virginia on Wednesday awarded Depp $15 million for a Washington Post op-ed in which the actress never named her ex-husband directly but said she had been a victim of domestic abuse. Given the state’s cap on punitive damages, and $2 million awarded to Heard in a countersuit, she owes him a net $8.35 million. Speaking to The New York Times, Heard’s spokeswoman, Alafair Hall, confirmed that she planned to appeal. It’s not clear, though, on what grounds that appeal would be brought or whether Heard would have to post bond in advance for the millions awarded against her.