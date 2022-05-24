Amber Heard Rests Her Case in Legal War With Johnny Depp
FINAL STRETCH?
Amber Heard’s lawyers rested their defense case on Tuesday morning without calling Johnny Depp back to the stand in the ex-couple’s ongoing defamation trial, which appears to be drawing to a close. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him even without naming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard is counter-suing for $100 million, claiming Depp and one his lawyers defamed her by labeling her allegations a “hoax.” After eight days of testimony by dozens of witnesses spread across three weeks in May, including four emotional days on the stand herself and sharp cross-examination by Depp’s lawyers, Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told the jury and Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate they were done. The defense resting opened the way for Depp to start calling rebuttal witnesses ahead of closing arguments and jury deliberations, expected late this week.