Amber Heard Rolls Eyes at Depp Witness Claiming She Has Borderline Personality Disorder
NOT HER DOCTOR
A clinical and forensic psychologist testifying on behalf of Johnny Depp told jurors on Tuesday that she believed Amber Heard had borderline personality disorder. Dr. Shannon Curry, who has worked in the field for about 15 years and focuses on couple’s therapy, testified in Fairfax County Court on Tuesday that Depp’s team asked her to provide an expert opinion in the defamation case between the actors about whether she found evidence of “intimate partner violence” from when the two were married. Curry said she conducted an at least 12-hour psychological evaluation of Heard during two sessions in December 2021, reviewed case documents, medical records, and recordings of the pair. The doctor—who did not evaluate Depp, and never saw Heard as an actual patient—said that at the end of the evaluation, she concluded Heard had Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder. The claim garnered at least one eye roll from Heard, who is accused of defaming Depp by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.