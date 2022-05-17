Amber Heard Saw James Franco Night Before Divorcing Johnny Depp
SEEKING HELP
The night before Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, the actress hung out with James Franco at her Los Angeles penthouse, according to surveillance footage shown in court Tuesday. The May 22, 2016, footage played during cross-examination of the actress shows her and Franco in the elevator of the downtown LA home. The hang came just one day after the police were called to the same address after an altercation between Depp and Heard in which the actress alleged that her ex-husband threw a cell phone at her face. Heard said that Franco was just “my friend and he lived next door,” and that inside the elevator, he noticed her face—which she said had a red mark on it where the phone hit her. “After seeing my face, he put his head on my shoulder,” Heard said about the video, adding that Franco also “touched the side of my face.”