Amber Heard on Monday announced the “very difficult decision to settle” the highly publicized multimillion-dollar defamation case by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“It is important for me to say I never chose this,” Heard said in an Instagram post. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”

The news comes just months after a televised seven-week trial, where jurors found that Heard defamed Depp after identifying herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed—ruling that she now must pay him over $10 million in damages.