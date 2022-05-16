Amber Heard: My Sister Taught Johnny Depp to Snort Cocaine With a Tampon Applicator
UNLIKELY DRUG AIDS
Amber Heard’s sister taught Johnny Depp to snort cocaine with a tampon applicator, the actress revealed in court Monday. While questioning Heard during cross-examination about a photo shown to jurors that showed four lines of cocaine next to a tampon applicator, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez asked the Heard: “When you snort cocaine typically it goes into your nose, and then it doesn't stay on the table. There's residue from that cocaine when your lips and hose touch the table, right?” Heard answered that “the tampon applicator next to the driver's license that you see is a device that I believe my sister had taught him to use in order to put the cocaine in.” The actress’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, is set to be called by Heard’s legal team in the ongoing civil defamation trial with Depp.