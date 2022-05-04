CHEAT SHEET
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp Held His Teacup Yorkie Out the Window of a Moving Car
Johnny Depp once held his four-pound teacup Yorkie, Boo, outside the window of a moving car, Amber Heard testified on Wednesday. On the stand as part of the sprawling defamation trial between the ex-couple, Heard said the incident occurred around 2013, when Heard, her future husband, and a few friends were driving in Los Angeles. She said that everyone in the car was “stressed” and “froze” during the bizarre episode. “No one did anything,” Heard said, claiming that she eventually “pulled his arms gently back into the vehicle and got the dog back on the seat.” The actress described theirs a whirlwind romance that descended into wanton violence, claims Depp has steadfastly denied, insisting Heard abused him.