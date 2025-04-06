Amber Ruffin Laughs Off WHCD Firing After MAGA ‘Insult’ on Beast Pod

Comedian Amber Ruffin said “talking s--t” got her fired from her slot at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In her first appearance on CNN’s Have I Got News For You since the White House Correspondents’ Association dropped her from its yearly dinner, host Roy Wood Jr. asked her whether she lost the job because she spilled her plans to joke about Republicans.

Ruffin lost the job last week after calling Trump and his administration “a bunch of murderers” during an appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast.

In a statement announcing her cancellation, WHCA President Eugene Daniels said he wanted to “ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work.”

“I mean, oh, my God. I could f--king talk for the next three hours,” Ruffin said. “But what I choose to say is, it’s like, I lost the gig because I was out here talking s--t. And I think it’s a good thing that I lost the gig because I wasn’t going to show up there and act all the way out.”

“Also, it’s not anyone’s fault because when I was hired, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah, and we’ll give it to everybody,‘” she added. “And I was like, ‘Bet.’ Then they started f--king disappearing people to a prison in El Salvador. They rolled back f--king civil rights. So I was, like, if I make this equal, then I’m also a piece of s--t. I can’t fucking do that.”

Ruffin has remained mostly tight-lipped since the WHCA canceled her appearance, using small bits to jab at the WHCA’s desire to avoid politics.

In a satirical discussion of a robbery on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she quipped how it was wrong for him to want to make a punchline at a robber’s expense.

“Seth, the problem is that’s divisive,” Ruffin joked. “Take it from me. If there’s one thing I learned from this weekend, it’s you have to be fair to both sides.”