The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’s canceled comedian Amber Ruffin said that what she planned to say at the event was way worse than the comments she was fired for.

“If they didn’t want me doing that show before I had even opened my mouth, then they would have been really, really, sad with what they got,” Ruffin said Tuesday during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was originally booked on the show to reflect on the hosting gig.

Ruffin revealed what she planned to say to conclude her remarks after some egging on from Colbert’s audience, but opted to skip performing any of her roast jokes. She told Stephen Colbert, who roasted George W. Bush to his face at the dinner in 2006, she would “absolutely not” be sharing those.

“I was going to end it with like, ‘This administration is trying to get you to hate other people. That is not your natural state. Human beings are made to love one another,’” she said. Ruffin also planned to say that the Trump administration “got you by convincing you that you’re filled with hate, and you absolutely aren’t. It’s the opposite of what you’re made for.’”

She added, “And saying that out loud now makes me glad that I got canceled.”

Ruffin was tapped to host the traditional dinner right up until she appeared on The Daily Beast Podcast, where she told hosts comedian Samantha Bee and Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles that the Trump administration are “kind of a bunch of murderers,” and that playing to both sides during her remarks at the annual dinner would’ve made them “feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, ‘cause they’re not.”

Days later, the White House Correspondents Association announced that it was nixing Ruffin as part of the festivities on account of her “divisiveness.” Ruffin stood by her comments.

Ultimately though, Ruffin admitted, “My big mouth got me in trouble,” telling Colbert she thought her Tuesday appearance on his show would have been for “talking about some, ‘Oh, yeah, I did such a good job’ or ‘Well, it’s a tough house.’”

But she also seemed to have no regrets, reiterating her earlier comments that it would be “impossible to make jokes about both sides.”

“One side is snatching people up off the street and putting them on a plane, and the other is, you know, not doing that,” she concluded.