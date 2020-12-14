Eswatini’s Prime Minister Dies Four Weeks After Positive Coronavirus Test
‘SAD AND UNTIMELY’
The prime minister of Eswatini—a small landlocked country in southern Africa that’s home to one of the last absolute monarchies in the world—has died four weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. According to BBC News, the government of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) confirmed that Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died Sunday in a hospital in South Africa where he was being treated for the coronavirus. The government’s statement didn’t confirm that COVID-19 caused Dlamini’s death, but, if it did, then he would be the first sitting government leader in the world to lose his life to the highly contagious disease. Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku’s confirmed Dlamini’s “sad and untimely passing away” and promised that “subsequent arrangements” will be announced as soon as possible.