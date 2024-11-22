Cheat Sheet
1
This Is the Eye-Watering Amount Gen Z Says Means ‘Financial Success’
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 12:00PM EST 
Gen Z has a significantly loftier idea of what “financial success” means.
Rick Wilking/Reuters

While Baby Boomers say a person has to earn around $100,000 a year to be “financially successful,” members of Generation Z say they would need to make almost six times that figure—$587,800—to fit the label, Axios reported based on a September survey by Empower. Gen Z is truly in a league of its own—Generation X put the figure at $212,300, while for Millennials it was a bit lower, at $180,900. Across all generations, the average was $270,200. Despite their lofty ideal of financial success, 71 percent of Gen Z still said they thought they would achieve financial success in their lifetime, which was more than any other generational group. Boomers, who reportedly control over half of all American wealth, could actually end up helping Gen Z achieve their goal. Over the next few decades, as much as $50 trillion could flow from the older generation to younger ones in the form of inheritances—although experts also warn that it could also end up being spent on health-care costs for the aging Boomers.

Read it at Axios

2

AMC Is Making a Valiant Effort to Stop Moviegoers From Singing Along to ‘Wicked’

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.22.24 1:10PM EST 
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Theater kids have been singing during screenings of Wicked, and AMC isn’t having it. With the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical—starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande—set to appear in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, the movie theater chain is planning to air a 30-second ad ahead of screenings that implores attendees not to belt out the show’s immensely catchy numbers, Vulture reported. And yes, that even includes “Popular.” Some attendees of early screenings for the flick told The New York Times they were put off by their fellow audience members’ blatant disregard for movie theater norms. “It started slow. Then people heard each other—it was like they encouraged each other,” attendee Angela Weir told the Times. “It was a beautiful scene, and then you’re taken out of it.” But those with the irresistible inclination to join Grande, Erivo, and the rest of the cast need not fret too much. About 1,000 North American cinemas will host special sing-along showings of Wicked beginning after Christmas, Variety reported earlier this week.

Read it at Vulture

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Mika Brzezinski Quits Twitter and Urges Followers to Listen to Daily Beast Podcast
BLUESKY THINKING
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Published 11.22.24 12:14PM EST 

Morning Joe star Mika Brzezinski announced Friday she’s leaving Twitter, encouraging her followers to listen to her appearance on The Daily Beast Podcast as she headed for the exit. “I’ve decided to leave X, but I’d love to keep the conversation going. Join me on BlueSky!” the MSNBC host wrote in her presumably final post on Elon Musk’s platform. Brzezinski’s penultimate post promoted her Daily Beast Podcast episode, in which she spoke about why she visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his election victory. The personal visit, which Brzezinski made with her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough, set off a furious backlash—and an exodus of viewers—over what some saw as a capitulation to the president-elect after years of denouncing him. “We heard from many of you wanting to let us know that it was the right thing to do, our jobs,” Brzezinski said as she introduced the footage Friday. “We’ve also faced a lot of criticism about the meeting, largely from folks online.” On the podcast, Brzezinski told co-hosts Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee that one of the reasons she and Scarborough went to Mar-a-Lago is that “people are really scared about Donald Trump’s comments about political adversaries.” She added that while she doesn’t “regret anything” she said during the campaign, she is nevertheless “looking at how to do things differently.” “I would never turn down an opportunity to gain insight or information,” Brzezinski added. “Never.”

Watch the full podcast interview below.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast drop every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each episode debuts.

4
Donald Trump’s Criminal Sentencing Postponed Indefinitely
SURPRISE SURPRISE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.22.24 11:54AM EST 
Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he meets with House Republicans on Capitol Hill. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Donald Trump will not be sentenced on his 34 fraud convictions anytime soon, a New York judge ruled Friday. With his court order, Judge Juan Merchan indefinitely postponed the hearing that was scheduled to take place next week, allowing Trump’s legal team time to submit their motions for dismissal of the hush money case by December 2. After that, the District Attorney’s office will have a week to deliver its response. On Tuesday, prosecutors signaled that they were fine to give Trump’s attorneys more time to get their argument together, but would oppose any attempts to toss the case. Still, given that Trump is about to assume ultimate pardon power, it now seems unlikely that any consequences will follow from the May conviction. “Just as a sitting President is completely immune from any criminal process,” Todd Blanche, a Trump lawyer poised to join his client’s Justice Department, argued to Merchan in a letter, per NBC, “so too is President Trump as President-elect.”

Read it at NBC News

5
AOC Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Actually Hilarious’ New DOGE Role
COULDN’T RESIST
Sean Craig
Published 11.22.24 5:35AM EST 
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez roasted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new DOGE job alongside Elon Musk.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a MAGA darling and three letter initialism-haver, is poised to lead a new House Oversight Committee Subcommittee that will work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s ‘DOGE’ commission to “eliminate government waste.” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a progressive darling and fellow three letter initialism-haver, is fine with that. “This is good, actually,” AOC tweeted Thursday. “She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading.” She then likened giving MTG the job to “giving someone an unplugged controller.” Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump anointed MAGA entrepreneurs Musk and Ramaswamy as the co-leaders of his planned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is not a government department but a commission that will table recommendations for how to take a chainsaw to U.S. Federal spending—Musk has mused about up to $2 trillion in cuts. “Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the ‘privilege’ of ‘working’ with MTG,” added AOC. “That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas!”

6
Matt Gaetz Approves Trump’s New Pick for Attorney General
‘STELLAR’
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.22.24 10:53AM EST 
Published 11.21.24 9:50PM EST 
Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi Orlando Sentinel/TNS

If Matt Gaetz’s stamp of approval still holds any weight on Capitol Hill after his scandal-ridden attorney general nomination went up in flames Thursday, then president-elect Donald Trump’s new pick for the role, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, is headed in the right direction. Bondi “is a stellar selection,” Gaetz wrote in a post on X Thursday. “Pam and I worked closely together when she was Florida’s Attorney General and I chaired Criminal Justice in the state house. She’s a proven litigator, an inspiring leader and a champion for all Americans. She will bring the needed reforms to DOJ.” Bondi has been just as candid a Trump supporter as Gaetz, having spoken at his rallies and attended sessions of of New York criminal trial. She was also a defense lawyer during Trump’s first impeachment trial. Like Gaetz and other cabinet nominees Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy, Bondi has also appeared frequently on Fox News to defend Trump’s record.

7
Dems Score Win on Judicial Nominees After Late-Night Deal With GOP
ELEVENTH HOUR
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.22.24 12:01AM EST 
Chuck Schumer
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a deal with Republicans, allowing Democrats the opportunity to confirm more federal judges in December. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reached an 11th hour deal with congressional Republicans to quickly confirm more judges to lower federal court positions—in exchange for not moving forward with four nominations to federal appellate court positions. The deal will see the Senate consider seven judges for lower court appointments the week after Thanksgiving, while another six are put on the executive calendar for consideration later in December. Although Democrats control the chamber until January, President-elect Donald Trump called on congressional Republicans to block all appointments until his inauguration. Republicans in the Senate succeeded in delaying Wednesday’s confirmation proceedings out until after midnight, prompting Schumer to strike a deal that he defended from criticism. “The trade was four circuit nominees—all lacking the votes to get confirmed—for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for the Democratic leader told Politico. Democrats have approved 221 judges to the federal bench since President Joe Biden took office, and Schumer’s deal could get Democrats close to matching Trump’s total of 234 confirmed judges during his first term in office.

Read it at Politico

8
Alex Jones Praises ‘Stud’ Matt Gaetz
DISGUSTING
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 6:26PM EST 
Alex Jones.
Alex Jones called praised Matt Gaetz after a new sexual assault allegation came out against the former congressman. Screenshot/Infowars

Alex Jones on Thursday called Matt Gaetz “quite the stud” after a new allegation of sexual assault emerged against the former congressman. Gaetz, who had been picked by Donald Trump as his nominee for attorney general, withdrew his name from contention after he was contacted for comment on the CNN report about the alleged crime. In it, the same woman who said she had sex with Gaetz when she was 17 revealed that she had an additional underage encounter with Gaetz, involving another, adult woman. Jones, a far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist, took the news of the new criminal accusation as a chance to praise Gaetz for his sexual prowess. “I treat women super nice,” Jones explained to viewers of his show Infowars. “So does Trump. Women love me. And so, I mean, I know what’s happening to Gaetz.” Jones suggested that the allegations against Gaetz were being blown out of proportion, claiming that the victims, who were “super gorgeous,” surely thought Gaetz was “so nice.” “People are like, damn, Matt Gaetz is quite the stud,” Jones said, adding: “That’s it, we’re really bad people, we like women.”

Read it at RawStory

9
Bob Casey Concedes Dramatic PA Senate Race to GOP Rival Dave McCormick
END OF AN ERA
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.22.24 3:55AM EST 
Published 11.21.24 11:04PM EST 
Bob Casey
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey conceded his reelection bid to his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. conceded his re-election campaign to his Republican rival, Dave McCormick, ending his recount efforts and confirming the GOP’s new Senate majority of 53-47. The Senate race was called by the Associated Press on Election Night, but McCormick’s slim margin of victory automatically triggered a recount. By Thursday, Casey was behind McCormick by about 16,500 votes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported—a lead that the Democrat could not overcome after Pennsylvania courts decided against counting undated ballots. In a message posted on social media, Casey thanked election officials for their work in the recount effort. “This race was one of the closest in our commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point,” he said. Casey, the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr., was running for his fourth term representing the Keystone State in the Senate. “I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for granting me the privilege of serving them for 28 consecutive years in public office as auditor general, state treasurer, and United States senator,” the outgoing Senator said. “Thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me through all these years. It’s been the honor of my lifetime.” McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO, thanked Casey for his “decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice” in a statement posted on social media.

Read it at Philadelphia Inquirer

10
Toys ‘R’ Us Launches Reality Competition Show
SHOWS ‘R’ US
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.21.24 6:40PM EST 
Published 11.21.24 6:39PM EST 
A general view of the new Toys R Us flagship store at the Mall of America on January 04, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota
The show, Toys “R” Us Family Faceoff, will have families compete inside a “larger-than-life” toy store featuring new and nostalgic toys. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A Toys “R” Us reality competition show is in the works at Fox, Deadline reported Thursday. The show, Toys “R” Us Family Faceoff, will have families compete inside a “larger-than-life” toy store featuring new and nostalgic toys, and the concept comes on the heels of more toy brands entering the entertainment space. Mattel is planning a slate of toy-related films, which began with 2023’s blockbuster Barbie, and Hasbro has also jumped into the movie game with its 2023 blockbuster, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Toys “R” Us declared bankruptcy in 2017 and 2018, but has reopened a handful of flagship stores since 2021. The head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, Allison Wallach, said the reality show “represents an evolution of the family-friendly competition genre, appealing to fans who love the iconic toys and games we all grew up with … and some new ones, as well.” Toys “R” Us Studios owner Kim Miller Olko added, “play is essential for everyone, no matter their age. It brings joy, fosters connection, and is simply fun. This show will capture that magic, offering a nostalgic nod while being fresh, dynamic, and full of surprises.”

Read it at Deadline

