AMC and Universal Sign Deal to Let Movies Go From Theaters to Streaming After Just 17 Days

Read it at The New York Times
AMC Entertainment and Universal Pictures have made a deal that will allow movies to move to streaming services in the United States after less than three weeks in theaters. The deal grants exclusive rights to AMC to show Universal and Focus Features films for 17 days in the U.S., after which point the studio can begin streaming the films via on-demand platforms. The industry standard generally allows theaters 90 days to show films. The companies didn’t set a start date for the new requirements as theaters in the U.S. remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal’s first slated release is Jordan Peele’s Candyman, which is scheduled to come out in October.