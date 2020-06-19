AMC Won’t Require Masks When Theaters Reopen Because of ‘Political Controversy’

Read it at Variety
AMC won’t require movie viewers to wear masks when the company’s theaters reopen, the company’s CEO tells Variety. Its roughly 600 venues have been shuttered for four months, but on Thursday the company revealed plans to resume normal operations by the end of July. Theaters will undergo more intensive cleaning, and each screening will offer fewer seats to comply with social distancing rules. Employees will be required to wear masks, but customers will not: “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.