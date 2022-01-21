Virginia Karen Threatens to Bring ‘Loaded’ Guns to School If Her Kids Have to Mask Up

A Virginia mom went off the rails during a school board meeting Thursday when she threatened to bring a loaded gun to school if her kids were forced to wear face masks. Making matters worse, the woman, who appears to have little concern for health and safety during a pandemic, works as a dental hygienist.

The Page County Public School board held a meeting on “opposing viewpoints” concerning COVID-19 precautions on Thursday evening. After a doctor from the Valley Health system presented updates on the pandemic and the importance of mask-wearing, a slew of parents made speeches advocating for face coverings.

One mother—wearing a mask—said it prevented the virus from spreading and causing potentially fatal harm to her son. A man stood at the podium—also wearing a mask—saying that he was surprised that the county had to debate the measure after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam implemented an executive order mandating masks in K-12 schools.

Then, Amelia King of Luray, Virginia, stepped up to the podium as the first guest speaker not wearing a mask. For nearly two minutes, she complained about the three-minute time limit that guests were given.

When finally moving on to the topic at hand, she said, “We need to think as a collective county… There’s a lot of science. There’s a lot of good science. You know, the mask protects the person that’s wearing it.”

Unfortunately, King did not appear to grasp that science correctly. John Hopkins University states that, while masks protect the wearer, they more importantly protect the people around the wearer. The mask is used to keep respiratory droplets from spreading.

“All right. No mask mandates,” King continued. “My children will not come to school Monday with a mask on. All right. That’s not happening.”

“And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” she threatened before being interrupted again by a board member.

“I’ll see y’all on Monday,” King said before leaving the podium.

Page County Public Schools did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday.

Earlier in her diatribe, King complained that she had been cut off at another meeting and was threatened with arrest for talking past her time allotment.

She bizarrely equated a paid job with volunteering to speak in a public forum, arguing that time constraints wouldn’t fly in her job as a dental hygienist.

“Working in the dental field,” King huffed, “if somebody has a problem, I don’t just cut them off at 15 minutes.”

The 42-year-old has been working as a dental hygienist at Ruffner Family Dentistry for 15 years. According to public records, her license will expire in May.

When contacted for comment Friday about the threat to bring loaded guns to school, Ruffner Family Dentistry immediately hung up on The Daily Beast.