‘America First Caucus’ Tied to Marjorie Greene Spews Creepy Nativist Rhetoric About ‘Anglo-Saxon Traditions’
SCARY STUFF
A new caucus tied to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has shared a platform with blatantly nativist language, arguing in favor of “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and new infrastructure that “befits the progeny of European architecture.”
In the document obtained by Punchbowl News, the “America First Caucus” vows to follow in former President Trump’s footsteps—“and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.” The group’s platform rails against immigration and America’s education system, claiming it “has worked to actively undermine pride in America’s great history and is actively hostile to the civic and cultural assimilation necessary for a strong nation.”
“History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country,” the document says. According to Punchbowl, Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Barry Moore (R-AK) have accepted invitations to join the group.