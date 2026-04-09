‘America First’ Donald Trump Caught in White House Ballroom Blunder

Donald Trump’s pet project is only getting more controversial.

Trump, who campaigned on and enacted tariffs under the notion of “America First,” is using tens of millions of dollars’ worth of foreign steel for his precious White House ballroom.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the world’s second-largest steel maker, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, has donated steel for the ballroom, which has already resulted in the lawsuit-spurring demolition of the 123-year-old East Wing,

The steel was produced in Europe, two people familiar with the arrangement told the paper.

Trump appeared to hint at the donation last October when he valued it at $37 million, but did not name the source, only saying it was a “great steel company.”

“He said, ‘Sir, I’d like to donate the steel for your ballroom,’” Trump told donors then. “I said: ‘Whoa, that’s nice.’ And I found out — ‘How much is the steel?’ I called the contractor. ‘Sir, it’s down for $37 million.’ I said, ‘This is a nice donation, right?’”

Trump has often shared renderings of the planned White House ballroom, which would dwarf the East Wing it is replacing. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

That steel, Trump said, was “great steel as opposed to garbage steel, because they dump a lot of garbage around. You know, steel is like everything else, including human beings. Steel could be high quality, and it can be low quality. He wants to make sure it’s high quality.”

The Times notes that two days later, the White House altered its tariff policy in a way that could benefit ArcelorMittal by halving tariffs on automotive steel exports from its plant in Canada.

An anonymous White House official told the publication that any connection was “tenuous.”

Still, questions will persist, especially since ArcelorMittal’s chairman, Lakshmi Mittal, thanked Trump in person in 2020 for having “saved the steel industry in the United States.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Times that Trump was “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate.”

He added: “Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did ArcelorMittal.

The ballroom, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last October, was Trump’s “main priority.” He will reportedly be naming the 90,000-square foot structure after himself.

Some ballroom donors’ identities are public, while the White House has not disclosed others. The cost of the project is currently pegged at $400 million, after having first been estimated at $200 million.

Trump has spent his second administration with a particular focus on steel. Last week, Trump tweaked his pre-existing tariffs on steel imports in what the White House called “bolstering domestic manufacturing.”