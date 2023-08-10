Conservative Group Claims Kellogg’s Sexualizes Its Products
CEREAL OFFENDER
A conservative legal nonprofit on Wednesday filed a federal civil rights complaint against Kellogg Company, accusing the breakfast cereal business of running illegal diversity policies and sexualizing its products. America First Legal—a nonprofit run by Stephen Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump—wrote a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging that Kellogg’s hiring, training, and promotion practices seeking to achieve a “balance” in its staff based on race and gender violate federal laws prohibiting workplace bias. In a news release, the group also took exception to a Cheez-It box featuring drag queen RuPaul, as well as Tony the Tiger posing for pictures with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney at the Tony Awards in June. “Despite the immense trust that hard-working American mothers and fathers have placed in Kellogg’s, management has discarded the Company’s long-held family-friendly marketing approach to politicize and sexualize its products,” the nonprofit said.